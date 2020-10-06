UrduPoint.com
German Industrial Orders Climb Again In August

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 02:55 PM

Frankfurt am Main (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :German industrial orders rose again in August as the economy extends its recovery from the pandemic-induced shutdowns in the spring, Federal statistics agency Destatis said on Tuesday.

Orders in Europe's top economy increased by 4.5 percent compared with the previous month, beating expectations of a 3.

0 percent rise according to a survey of analysts by Factset.

Industrial orders rose 3.3 percent month-on month in July.

"The catching-up process of new orders in manufacturing continues at a remarkable pace," the economy ministry said in a statement.

Germany's key car industry has even bounced back to pre-crisis levels, the data showed, with orders up 0.3 percent compared with February.

