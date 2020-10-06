German industrial orders climb again in August

German industrial orders rose again in August as the economy extends its recovery from the pandemic-induced shutdowns in the spring, federal statistics agency Destatis said on Tuesday

Orders in Europe's top economy increased by 4.5 percent compared with the previous month, beating expectations of a 3.

0 percent rise according to a survey of analysts by Factset.

Industrial orders rose 3.3 percent month-on month in July.

"The catching-up process of new orders in manufacturing continues at a remarkable pace," the economy ministry said in a statement.

Germany's key car industry has even bounced back to pre-crisis levels, the data showed, with orders up 0.3 percent compared with February.