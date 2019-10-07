UrduPoint.com
German Industrial Orders Contract In August

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 11:40 AM

German industrial orders contract in August

Frankfurt am Main, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Industrial orders in Europe's largest economy Germany fell back in August, official data showed Monday, adding to a picture of declining activity at vital manufacturing firms.

New contracts fell 0.6 percent compared with July, Federal statistics authority Destatis said, disappointing analysts' predictions of a 0.6-percent increase.

In a year-on-year comparison, orders were down 6.7 percent on August 2018's level.

"The weakness in demand continues in industry. Activity will remain muted for now," the economy ministry said in a statement.

Looking in more detail at the data, orders fell only 0.3 percent month-on-month when counting out large contracts for items like aircraft -- a volatile element that can distort the overall figure.

In a geographical breakdown, domestic orders fell 2.6 percent compared with July, while foreign demand grew 0.9 percent.

New business from Germany's eurozone neighbours increased by 1.5 percent, while the rest of the world added 0.4 percent.

And while producer goods makers saw increased demand, orders fell back at both capital and consumer goods firms.

