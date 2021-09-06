UrduPoint.com

German Industrial Orders Reach Record High

Mon 06th September 2021

Frankfurt, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :German industrial orders climbed to a record high in July, official data showed Monday, as the economy continued its strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The indicator rose 3.4 percent on the previous month to reach its "highest level since the beginning of the time series in 1991", when it began after the reunification of Germany, according to Federal statistics agency Destatis.

