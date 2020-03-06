UrduPoint.com
German Industrial Orders Spike In January Ahead Of Virus Fallout

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:41 PM

German industrial orders spike in January ahead of virus fallout

Germany saw a jump in industrial orders in January, before the impact of the novel corona virus began to hit the world economy, data released on Friday showed

After a slow end to 2019, orders rose 5.5 per cent month-on-month in January, federal statistics office Destatis said in seasonally-adjusted figures.

The figure was well above predictions made by analysts, who were expecting an increase of 1.2 percent after a 2.1 decline in December.

Industrial orders are a key indicator of how well the economy is doing, pointing to how much work manufacturers will have in the coming months.

The increase was partly down to large orders in the mechanical engineering and aerospace sectors, Destatis said.

But even without the more volatile major deals, orders were up 2.3 percent compared with December, indicating a "good general orders situation in many sectors of the economy".

While domestic orders fell slightly, there was a double-digit boost to foreign demand, including a 15.1-percent bound in orders from Germany's eurozone neighbours.

"The strong increase is of course good news for the German economy," LBBW bank analyst Jens-Oliver Niklasch said, putting it partly down to the smaller number of public holidays in January compared with December.

However, thanks to fears about the impact of the coronavirus, the January figures are likely to "leave the markets relatively cold", he added.

