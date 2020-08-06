UrduPoint.com
German Industrial Orders Surge 27.9% In June

Sumaira FH 28 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

Berlin, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :New orders for German manufacturing companies surged by 27.9 percent in June, official data showed Thursday, as a rebound which began in May accelerated following a deep slump sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany's economy ministry said the upturn in orders "took a major step forward in June" but warned that any further recovery "will be slower" because foreign orders are lagging domestic demand.

