German industrial orders surge 27.9% in June

Berlin, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :New orders for German manufacturing companies surged by 27.9 percent in June, official data showed Thursday, as a rebound which began in May accelerated following a deep slump sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany's economy ministry said the upturn in orders "took a major step forward in June" but warned that any further recovery "will be slower" because foreign orders are lagging domestic demand.