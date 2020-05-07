UrduPoint.com
German Industrial Output Slumps 9.2% In March - Statistics

Thu 07th May 2020

German Industrial Output Slumps 9.2% in March - Statistics

Germany's industrial output in March fell 9.2 percent from the month before due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the federal statistics agency Destatis said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Germany's industrial output in March fell 9.2 percent from the month before due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the Federal statistics agency Destatis said Thursday.

"In March 2020, production in industry was down by 9.2% on the previous month... This is the largest decline since the beginning of the time series in January 1991," it said.

The Economic Affairs Ministry said that production in industry, excluding energy and construction, fell 11.6 percent in March compared to the previous month.

Capital goods output plunged 16.5 month-on-month, while consumer goods production declined by 7.5 percent.

Production in the first quarter was down by a modest 1.2 percent. Output in industry, excluding energy and construction, fell 2.4 percent.

Machine manufacturing and the automotive industry saw their first quarter output fall by, respectively, 3.9 percent and 9.6 percent.

Chemical and pharmaceutical production in�the first quarter rose by, respectively, 3.6 percent and 2.2 percent, while construction added 5.5 percent.

Germany went into lockdown in mid-March but has been easing restrictions since late April. The ministry said the shutdown had impacted heavily the second half of March and expected production figures for April to shrink even further.

