German Industrial Production Erodes Further In June

Industrial production in European powerhouse Germany fell back in June, official data showed Wednesday, adding to a picture of a eurozone suffering from trade wars and global uncertainty

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Industrial production in European powerhouse Germany fell back in June, official data showed Wednesday, adding to a picture of a eurozone suffering from trade wars and global uncertainty.

Output at producer firms shed 1.5 percent month-on-month in June, Federal statistics authority Destatis said in figures adjusted for seasonal and Calendar effects, after a 0.1-percent increase in May.A The fall was much sharper than the 0.6 percent predicted by analysts surveyed by Factset.

"The business cycle in industry remains in a downturn," the economy ministry in Berlin said in a statement, noting that production fell 1.8 percent across the whole second quarter.

"Metal production, machine-tool making and carmaking contributed especially to the retreat," the government economists said.

Looking in more detail at June's results, a breakdown showed that capital goods, producer goods and consumer goods makers' production all fell back, with producer goods firms the worst hit.

Energy output was also down, while construction expanded slightly thanks to good weather.

There was a hint of positivity in June's industrial orders, a forward-looking indicator that rose unexpectedly in data released Tuesday.

But economists say Germany's powerful manufacturing sector continues to suffer from uncertainty related to trade wars, a potential no-deal Brexit and weakness in emerging markets.

After the US announced a new round of $300 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods last week, the trade war's knock-on effects for Germany -- a major exporter to China -- appear set to remain in place for now.

