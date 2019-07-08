UrduPoint.com
German Industrial Production Rebounds In May

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 12:49 PM

German industrial production rebounds in May

Industrial production in Europe's biggest economy rose slightly in May, official data showed Monday, recovering part of the drop recorded the previous month as global uncertainty weighed on businesses

Output at producer companies climbed 0.3 percent in May compared to April, Germany's statistics agency Destatis said.

Output at producer companies climbed 0.3 percent in May compared to April, Germany's statistics agency Destatis said.

At the same time, Destatis said the month-on-month drop in April reached 2 percent, wider than the provisional figure of 1.9 percent published earlier.

Looking closely at sectors, capital goods helped lift the data with a gain of 2.

0 percent, while consumer goods production also gained 1.1 percent.

By contrast, construction output showed the biggest drop at 2.4 percent, while energy production firms recorded a decline of 2.2 percent.

Manufacturing firms have been especially hard hit in Germany's export-oriented economy, suffering from both the threat of a trade showdown between the US and the EU, plus a full-blown tariff conflict between the White House and Beijing.

