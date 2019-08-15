German Industry Chief Blames Anti-Migrant AfD for Looming Economic Downturn

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Dieter Kempf, the president of the Federation of German Industries, has accused the anti-migrant Alternative for Germany party (AfD) of hurting the economy with its nationalist rhetoric, in an interview out Thursday.

"Success of AfD damages the image of our country. Extremist parties diminish a location's attractiveness," he told the Funke media group, adding there was a threat of "downturn and structural weakness."

The German economy shrank in the second quarter on low exports.

The industry chief warned that "an emphasis on nationalism will deal massive economic and political damage to Germany which is unprecedentedly well-connected internationally."

AfD is poised to do well in two regional elections in eastern Germany next month. It is projected to win a quarter of the vote in Saxony and come first in Brandenburg with around 21 percent, according to last weekend's polls. Other parties have refused to consider a coalition with it.