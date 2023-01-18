German Industry Could Supply 10-15 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine in 2023 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) If Germany decides soon to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and immediately places an order, the German industry could supply 10-15 such tanks this year, The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) newspaper reported, citing industry sources.

Earlier, German defense group Rheinmetall chief executive Armin Papperger told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag that his company has 22 Leopard 2 tanks, and also 88 Leopard 1 tanks, but it would take about a year to prepare them for shipment to Kiev. Thus, even if tomorrow it was decided that the concern could send tanks to Ukraine, the delivery would not begin until the beginning of 2024.

According to industry sources, Leopard 2 deliveries are possible in October or November 2023, but only if the order is received immediately.

"We need a decision today," an industry spokesman was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

Should the order be received immediately, the industry would be able to supply one Leopard 2 tank per week, starting from the third quarter of this year.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.