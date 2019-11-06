UrduPoint.com
German Industry Order Books Enjoy September Boost

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 01:17 PM

German industry order books enjoy September boost

Industrial orders in Europe's largest economy Germany swelled in September, official data showed Wednesday, in a bright spot among forward-looking data weighed down by trade wars

New contracts increased 1.3 percent month-on-month, Federal statistics authority Destatis said in seasonally-adjusted data, beating analysts' forecasts of zero expansion.

New contracts increased 1.3 percent month-on-month, Federal statistics authority Destatis said in seasonally-adjusted data, beating analysts' forecasts of zero expansion.

Counting out the effect of large orders for items like aircraft, which can distort underlying trends, the increase was even sharper, at 1.

5 percent.

"Over the full third quarter, there was a reduction in order intake of one percent," the economy ministry said in a statement.

Nevertheless, September's rise "points to a rather favourable starting position for the final quarter" of 2019, the ministry added, pointing also to brightening business confidence indicators.

Surveys of optimism among investors and business leaders had darkened as trade conflicts between the US, Europe and China weighed on expectations, but hints of a truce have lifted spirits in recent weeks.

