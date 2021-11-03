UrduPoint.com

German Industry Says Supply Situation Improving Slightly

Wed 03rd November 2021

Frankfurt, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Material shortages facing German industry as a result of current global supply chain bottlenecks eased in October, a survey showed Wednesday, but businesses still expect the situation to remain difficult for months to come.

Overall, 70 percent of companies surveyed by the Ifo institute reported difficulties in getting their hands on raw materials and components in October, a drop of seven percentage points from the previous month.

Businesses nonetheless continued to face significant constraints, with suppliers of electrical equipment, carmakers and the mechanical engineering sector most impacted.

On average, companies expected the shortfall to continue for eight months, with the car industry seeing the shortages lasting as long as 10 months.

"It's too early to speak of an easing. Especially because businesses expect shortages to continue into the new year," Ifo survey head Klaus Wohlrabe said.

The bottlenecks have increased in severity over the course of the year and have had a particularly hard impact on Germany's manufacturing-driven economy.

Last week, the German government downgraded its forecast for economic growth this year from 3.5 percent to 2.6 percent.

The short supply of chips has weighed on Germany's flagship auto industry, with the biggest carmaker, Volkswagen, in particular taking a hit on its profits.

High costs for limited supplies were leading many companies to raise their own prices in response, the Munich-based Ifo institute said.

"We can see how price rises are going through the whole economy," Wohlrabe said.

The annual rate of inflation in Germany rose to 4.5 percent in October, the highest level in 28 years, fuelled by soaring energy prices.

