UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Industry Sees Deep Slump In 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 05:04 PM

German industry sees deep slump in 2019

Germany's powerful BDI industry federation said Tuesday that manufacturing firms are in a deep recession, forecasting that output will fall by four percent year-on-year in 2019

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Germany's powerful BDI industry federation said Tuesday that manufacturing firms are in a deep recession, forecasting that output will fall by four percent year-on-year in 2019.

"After six years of growth, German industry has been in a recession since the third quarter of 2018," BDI director Joachim Lang said.

Industrial output is falling around the world, the industry body noted, while growth in German exports is expected to fall from 2.1 percent last year to 0.5 percent this year -- its slowest pace since 2009.

Worldwide, exports are expected to fall by 0.5 percent this year, the BDI said citing a Dutch government study.

German industry is struggling both with political developments, including the US' trade wars with China and the European Union, and with structural changes like the vital car industry's adjustment to building electric and hybrid vehicles.

In the first nine months of 2019, car production fell more than 10 percent -- "resulting from weak global demand and the structural transformation in the auto industry," the BDI said.

But while industry is struggling, strong services firms, growing wages and higher state and household consumption are helping keep the German economy growing.

Berlin forecasts expansion of 0.5 percent this year and 1.0 percent in 2020, while the government is pumping some of its billions in budget surpluses into higher spending and new green policies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports China Budget German European Union Vehicles Car 2018 2019 2020 From Government Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Wanted member of Afghan dacoits' gang held; Rs. 3. ..

3 minutes ago

Postal rest houses booked till December

3 minutes ago

Iran to unblock internet once 'abuse' stops: gover ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Sees Ukraine's Claims Against Russia Regar ..

3 minutes ago

2-Days workshop on Youth Enterprise Development' ..

3 seconds ago

PTI funeral procession will come out from tribal d ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.