German inflation drops on gas bill subsidy

Frankfurt, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :German inflation eased in December for a second straight month, preliminary data showed Tuesday, as government interventions helped bring down energy prices.

Consumer prices in Europe's top economy rose 8.6 percent year-on-year, down from 10 percent in November, Federal statistics agency Destatis said.

The drop, which was bigger than analysts had expected, brings the inflation rate in Germany back to single digits for the first time since August.

The sharp slowdown was partly thanks to a one-off subsidy from the German government covering the December gas bill for households and businesses, Destatis said in a statement.

"Due to the December immediate assistance, among other things, the inflation rate was significantly lower than in the previous months," it said.

For the whole of 2022, German consumer price growth reached 7.9 percent -- the highest on record in post-WWII Germany.