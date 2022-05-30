UrduPoint.com

German Inflation Rate Expected To Reach Record 7.9% In May - Statistical Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Germany's year-on-year inflation rate in May is expected to increase from 7.4% to the record 7.9%, with consumer prices growing by 0.9% over the past month, German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Monday.

According to Destatis, the main drivers of inflation are soaring energy prices caused by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and disruptions in supply chains triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Prices of energy rose by 38.3% year on year in May 2022. food prices, too, increased above average (+11.1%)... Another factor with an upward effect on prices is interruptions in supply chains caused by the Covid-19 pandemic," Destatis said in a statement.

Inflation rates comparable to the May figures were last seen in Germany in the winter of 1973-1974, when mineral oil prices also rose sharply as a result of the first oil crisis, the agency added.

