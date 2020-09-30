UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Inflation Rate Falls To Minus 0.2 Pct In September

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 02:18 PM

German inflation rate falls to minus 0.2 pct in September

The inflation rate in Germany fell to minus 0.2 percent in September, down from 0.0 percent last month, according to preliminary data published by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) on Tuesda

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The inflation rate in Germany fell to minus 0.2 percent in September, down from 0.0 percent last month, according to preliminary data published by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) on Tuesday.

Energy prices, including motor fuels and household energy, declined significantly by 7.1 percent in the month, according to Destatis. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, oil prices fell from around 60 U.S. Dollars per barrel at the end of 2019 to around 40 dollars today.

Rents defied the negative trend and increased by 1.

4 percent in September. Services were also more expensive with prices rising 1.0 percent. Many service providers in Germany have increased prices as a result of the COVID-19 related health measures.

The overall low inflation rate in Germany was due to the temporary reduction of value-added tax (VAT) from 19 percent to 16 percent as part of the COVID-19 stimulus package, Destatis noted.The final inflation results for September are scheduled to be published on Oct. 13, according to Destatis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Germany September 2019 From

Recent Stories

Pakistan customs revises upwards rates of duty dra ..

8 minutes ago

Portugal not to resort to EU recovery fund loans

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar offers c ..

2 minutes ago

Govt decides 'no change in petrol price for next 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK denounced ..

5 minutes ago

At UN, Pakistan voices deep concern over 'disturbi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.