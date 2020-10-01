German inflation rate falls to minus 0.2 pct in September

(@FahadShabbir)

The inflation rate in Germany fell to minus 0.2 percent in September, down from 0.0 percent last month, according to preliminary data published by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The inflation rate in Germany fell to minus 0.2 percent in September, down from 0.0 percent last month, according to preliminary data published by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) on Thursday.

Energy prices, including motor fuels and household energy, declined significantly by 7.1 percent in the month, according to Destatis. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, oil prices fell from around 60 U.S. Dollars per barrel at the end of 2019 to around 40 dollars today.

Rents defied the negative trend and increased by 1.

4 percent in September. Services were also more expensive with prices rising 1.0 percent. Many service providers in Germany have increased prices as a result of the COVID-19 related health measures.

The overall low inflation rate in Germany was due to the temporary reduction of value-added tax (VAT) from 19 percent to 16 percent as part of the COVID-19 stimulus package, Destatis noted. The final inflation results for September are scheduled to be published on Oct. 13, according to Destatis.