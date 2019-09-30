German Inflation Slips Again In September
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:28 PM
Inflation in Europe's largest economy Germany eroded further in September, official data showed Monday, weeks after the European Central Bank announced new measures to stoke price growth
Consumer prices grew 1.2 percent year-on-year, down from 1.4 percent in August and 1.7 percent in July, federal statistics authority Destatis said in a statement.
Measured using the ECB's preferred yardstick -- the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices -- inflation was even feebler, at 0.9 percent.