German inflation slips again in September

(@imziishan)

Inflation in Europe's largest economy Germany eroded further in September, official data showed Monday, weeks after the European Central Bank announced new measures to stoke price growth

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ):Inflation in Europe's largest economy Germany eroded further in September, official data showed Monday, weeks after the European Central Bank announced new measures to stoke price growth.

Consumer prices grew 1.2 percent year-on-year, down from 1.4 percent in August and 1.7 percent in July, federal statistics authority Destatis said in a statement.

Measured using the ECB's preferred yardstick -- the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices -- inflation was even feebler, at 0.9 percent.