Open Menu

German Inflation Slows To 3.8% In October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2023 | 07:21 PM

German inflation slows to 3.8% in October

German inflation slowed again in October, preliminary data showed Monday, as the upwards pressure on consumer prices continued to ebb in Europe's largest economy

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) German inflation slowed again in October, preliminary data showed Monday, as the upwards pressure on consumer prices continued to ebb in Europe's largest economy.

The indicator showed a 3.8-percent year-on-year rise in prices in October, down from 4.5 percent in the previous month, according to federal statistics agency Destatis.

The figure was at its lowest point since August 2021, when inflation was first being driven up by widespread supply bottlenecks as the global economy emerged from the coronavirus pandemic.

Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the consequent surge in energy prices as deliveries of gas to Europe from major supplier Russia dwindled then supercharged prices.

Inflation in Germany reached its peak towards the end of last year, but has since slowed more or less steadily as energy prices have settled.

Prices for energy fell in October by 3.

2 percent year-on-year, resulting in a strong "dampening" effect on inflation, according to Destatis.

The high baseline for energy prices last year went some way to explaining the fall, according to Fritzi Koehler-Geib, chief economist at German public lender KfW.

"Exactly one year ago, consumer energy prices reached their temporary peak," Koehler-Geib said.

This effect would "weaken in the coming months and even reverse", meaning inflation could "see a significant rise" again at the turn of the year, she said.

The trend in inflation was however "right", Koehler-Geib said, as the European Central Bank has raised interest rates steeply to rein in consumer price rises.

"However, in view of the geopolitical situation, there is an increased probability of new supply-side shocks," she warned, in a reference to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has sent ripples through oil markets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Israel Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German Oil Bank Germany Price August October Gas Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Inzamul Haq resigns as chief selector of national ..

Inzamul Haq resigns as chief selector of national cricket team

14 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives James Cleverly, discus ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives James Cleverly, discusses UAE-UK partnership, region ..

40 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 539 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 539 points

3 minutes ago
 Over 100% surge in regular savers in 2023: Nationa ..

Over 100% surge in regular savers in 2023: National Bonds

1 hour ago
 Tawazun Council, Türkiye&#039;s SSB hold inaugura ..

Tawazun Council, Türkiye&#039;s SSB hold inaugural working group meeting in Abu ..

1 hour ago
 ADGM publishes amendments to its Beneficial Owners ..

ADGM publishes amendments to its Beneficial Ownership and Control Regulations

1 hour ago
6th Dubai Watch Week to welcome visitors on 16 Nov ..

6th Dubai Watch Week to welcome visitors on 16 November

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber organises trade missio ..

2 hours ago
 Waha Capital appoints BHM Capital as its liquidity ..

Waha Capital appoints BHM Capital as its liquidity provider

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi launches PublisHer Excellence Awa ..

Bodour Al Qasimi launches PublisHer Excellence Awards in recognition of exceptio ..

3 hours ago
 Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed ..

Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed Festival to begin 17th Novemb ..

6 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business