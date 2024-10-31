German Institute Keen To Establish Two Training Centres In Energy Sector
Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 08:56 PM
German Investment and Development Bank (GIDB) has shown interest in the establishment of two training centres in solar energy and micro-hydel technology at Government College of Technology (GCT) Peshawar and Government College of Swat
These projects had already been approved by the Economic Affairs Division (EAD). The project is consisted of a grant to Rs.74.70 million under which 450 youth would be imparted hands-in training annually.
In this connection, a joint meeting of the representatives of the GIDB and KP Industries Department was hco-chaired Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Tordher and Special Assistant to KP CM on Technical Education Tufail Anjum here Thursday.
Besides, Head of Division of GIDB Ms. Esther Gravenkotter and other representatives, the Secretary Industries KP Aamir Aafaq, Special Secretary Anwar Khan, Managing Director (MD) Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Mansoor Qaiser and directors, other officers also attended the meeting.
During the meeting, matters relating to various projects in Pakistan particularly the establishment of training centres for renewable energy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and taking them forward and completion of their various phases also come under discussion between the representatives of the German Investment Bank and Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Speaking to the German delegation, the Special Assistant Abdul Karim Khan and Secretary Industries welcomed projects initiated with the financial assistant of Germany and KFW and confident that German cooperation of German agency in the transfer of technology and renewable energy would prove useful for the uplift of the sector the technical education in the province.
They assured that the provincial government would extend all possible cooperation to the German agency under the official standard operation procedures (SOPs).
They asked the representatives of the German institute for extending assistance in other sectors like teaching of German language, imparting skills to youth and establishment of micro hydel e projects on canals and presentation of possible recommendations in this regard.
They expressed their hopes that mutual cooperation tbetween German institute and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will continue in future and the government of Germany will continue its cooperation in the promotion of technical education and vocational training in the province.
