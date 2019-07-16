UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Investor Confidence Fell Again In July After Tumbling The Previous Month Due To Ongoing Middle East Tensions, The US-China Trade Dispute And Uncertainty Over Britain's EU Exit

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 05:18 PM

German investor confidence fell again in July after tumbling the previous month due to ongoing Middle East tensions, the US-China trade dispute and uncertainty over Britain's EU exit

German investor confidence fell again in July after tumbling the previous month due to ongoing Middle East tensions, the US-China trade dispute and uncertainty over Britain's EU exit

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :German investor confidence fell again in July after tumbling the previous month due to ongoing middle East tensions, the US-China trade dispute and uncertainty over Britain's EU exit.

Expectations for Europe's biggest economy in the coming months, which suffered a 19-point crash in June, fell a further 3.4 to -24.5 points, according to the ZEW institute's sounding of almost 200 analysts and financial players.

A negative trend of incoming orders for German industry "is likely to have reinforced the financial market experts' pessimistic sentiment," said ZEW president Achim Wambach.

"A lasting containment of the factors that are causing uncertainty in the export-oriented sectors of the German economy is currently not in sight." He said the flare up over Iran's nuclear programme and trade friction between the US and China were weighing on confidence.

"Furthermore, no discernible progress has been made in the negotiations as to what Brexit will look like," Wambach said.

Investors' judgement of the economic outlook in the eurozone stayed low at -20.3 points, down 0.1 point, after plunging 18.6 points in June.

After dropping into negative territory early last year, the German index posted steady gains in 2019 to turn positive in April, only to fall back sharply again.

There was also a bleak appraisal of the current German economic situation, with the index falling 8.9 points into the red at -1.1 points.

The same measure for the eurozone fell -6.9 points from the previous month to -10.6 points.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Europe China Nuclear German Progress Same Middle East Brexit April June July 2019 Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Maid’s daughter secures third position in Matric

5 minutes ago

Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) sets up Em ..

2 minutes ago

Ebola patient in DR Congo city of Goma has died: g ..

5 minutes ago

SC seeks AGP's assistance in Judge Arshad Malik ca ..

5 minutes ago

Even graves won't be tax-free in Lahore anymore

19 minutes ago

Greek farmer confesses to raping, murdering US sci ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.