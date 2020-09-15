UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Investor Confidence Hits 20-year High: ZEW

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 03:09 PM

German investor confidence hits 20-year high: ZEW

Investor confidence in Germany soared to its highest level in more than 20 years in September despite a resurgence in coronavirus cases and Brexit tensions, a key survey showed Tuesday

Frankfurt (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Investor confidence in Germany soared to its highest level in more than 20 years in September despite a resurgence in coronavirus cases and Brexit tensions, a key survey showed Tuesday.

The ZEW institute's monthly barometer measuring investor expectations in Europe's largest economy leapt to 77.

4 points, the highest reading since May 2000. The figure marked a rise of 5.9 points from August, when it hit a near 17-year high.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Germany Reading Brexit May August September From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $38.96 a barrel M ..

25 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman on Navalny: Any Russian Citizen ..

1 minute ago

AIOU extends assignment submission deadline till S ..

1 minute ago

Student dies after falling from stairs of school

1 minute ago

More than 50 precious birds seized from poachers, ..

1 minute ago

China launches 9 satellites into space from sea

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.