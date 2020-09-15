German investor confidence hits 20-year high: ZEW

Investor confidence in Germany soared to its highest level in more than 20 years in September despite a resurgence in coronavirus cases and Brexit tensions, a key survey showed Tuesday

The ZEW institute's monthly barometer measuring investor expectations in Europe's largest economy leapt to 77.

4 points, the highest reading since May 2000. The figure marked a rise of 5.9 points from August, when it hit a near 17-year high.