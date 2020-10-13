German investor confidence plummets in October

Investor confidence in Germany fell sharply in October amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Europe's largest economy and renewed Brexit tensions, a key survey showed Tuesday

The ZEW institute's monthly barometer measuring economic sentiment dropped to 56.1 points, based on a survey of 171 analysts, from a 20-year high of 77.4 points in September.

The reading, the lowest since May, fell well below expectations of 74 points this month, according to a survey by FactSet.

"The recent sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases has increased uncertainty about future economic development, as has the prospect of the UK leaving the EU without a trade deal," ZEW president Achim Wambach said in a statement.

The US election, which was thrown into disarray earlier this month after President Donald Trump's virus diagnosis, also played into investors' uncertainty, he warned.