UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Investor Confidence Steadies In October

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 03:55 PM

German investor confidence steadies in October

Confidence among investors in Germany stabilised in October after recovering from a late summer plunge last month, a survey released Tuesday showed, but financial players continue to fear trade conflicts

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Confidence among investors in Germany stabilised in October after recovering from a late summer plunge last month, a survey released Tuesday showed, but financial players continue to fear trade conflicts.

The Mannheim-based ZEW institute's monthly barometer of expectations for the coming months inched down 0.3 points compared with September, to -22.8.

"Financial experts continue to assume a worsening economic situation in Germany," ZEW chief Achim Wambach said in a statement.

"The latest deal reached in the US-China trade conflict does not seem to be reducing scepticism about growth," he added.

US President Donald Trump in recent days touted a trade breakthrough with Beijing, although details remain unclear.

Germany's economy has suffered direct and indirect blows from US-led trade conflicts since Trump took office, with particular exposure from its close links to the Chinese economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Trump Germany Beijing September October From

Recent Stories

Poet Kaifi Jampuri's 48th death anniversary on Oct ..

57 seconds ago

Turkish soldier killed in shelling from Syria's Ma ..

1 minute ago

S.Africa's Zuma files last-minute appeal at corrup ..

1 minute ago

Bulgaria PM urges football chief to resign after E ..

1 minute ago

Actress Iqra, her fiancé share Miami pictures, ga ..

9 minutes ago

KP Govt decides to setup diagnostic centres for re ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.