German investor confidence steadies in October

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Confidence among investors in Germany stabilised in October after recovering from a late summer plunge last month, a survey released Tuesday showed, but financial players continue to fear trade conflicts.

The Mannheim-based ZEW institute's monthly barometer of expectations for the coming months inched down 0.3 points compared with September, to -22.8.

"Financial experts continue to assume a worsening economic situation in Germany," ZEW chief Achim Wambach said in a statement.

"The latest deal reached in the US-China trade conflict does not seem to be reducing scepticism about growth," he added.

US President Donald Trump in recent days touted a trade breakthrough with Beijing, although details remain unclear.

Germany's economy has suffered direct and indirect blows from US-led trade conflicts since Trump took office, with particular exposure from its close links to the Chinese economy.