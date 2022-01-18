UrduPoint.com

German Investor Morale Rebounds Despite Supply Crunch

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2022 | 04:43 PM

German investor morale rebounds despite supply crunch

Confidence among investors in Germany jumped in January, according to figures published Tuesday, shaking off concerns about global supply chain disruptions and the spread of the Omicron variant

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Confidence among investors in Germany jumped in January, according to figures published Tuesday, shaking off concerns about global supply chain disruptions and the spread of the Omicron variant.

The ZEW institute's monthly barometer measuring economic expectations rose 21.8 points to 51.7 to begin the new year despite difficult circumstances.

Investors assessment of the current economic situation dipped again, down 2.8 points to minus 10.2, after Europe's largest economy more than likely shrank in the last quarter of 2021.

The period of economic weakness "should soon be overcome", ZEW president Achim Wambach said.

Investors expected growth to "improve in the first half of the year", Wambach said, attributing the increasing positivity to expectations the "incidence of the coronavirus would diminish" over the coming months.

The German economy has been beset by supply chain disruptions that have held back industrial production and growth.

Last week, the Federal statistics agency said that early estimates showed the economy had shrunk "between 0.5 and one percent" in the last three months of 2021 on the back of bottlenecks and new health restrictions.

Shortages of semiconductors, a key component in both conventional and electric vehicles, have hit the country's flagship auto sector particularly hard.

Sales of new cars in Germany fell by 10.1 percent in 2021, after a disastrous year in 2020, when they were down 19 percent due to the pandemic.

Germany has experienced a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks due to the spread of the more transmissible Omicron variant.

In the last 24 hours, the country's Robert Koch Institute registered 74,405 new cases of the virus.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe German Vehicles Germany January 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nazarbayev Says He Currently Located in Capital of ..

Nazarbayev Says He Currently Located in Capital of Kazakhstan, Retired From Poli ..

25 seconds ago
 Man killed over minor dispute in sargodha

Man killed over minor dispute in sargodha

26 seconds ago
 China Dismisses West's Warnings on Possible Cybers ..

China Dismisses West's Warnings on Possible Cybersecurity Threats During 2022 Ol ..

28 seconds ago
 Farrell returns as England captain for Six Nations ..

Farrell returns as England captain for Six Nations

8 minutes ago
 Over 7.3 m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pak ..

Over 7.3 m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 China's Tianjin reports 18 new local COVID-19 case ..

China's Tianjin reports 18 new local COVID-19 cases

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.