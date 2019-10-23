UrduPoint.com
German Investors Invited To Invest Export Oriented Industries: Razak Dawood

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:00 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industries and Investment Razak Dawood on Wednesday invited German investors to invest in the export oriented industries including textile, leather, surgical, cutlery, sports goods, engineering goods and corporate farming to boost bilateral trade and investment between two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industries and Investment Razak Dawood on Wednesday invited German investors to invest in the export oriented industries including textile, leather, surgical, cutlery, sports goods, engineering goods and corporate farming to boost bilateral trade and investment between two countries.

He said this in a meeting with the German ambassador to Pakistan, Bernhard Schlagheck here in Ministry of Commerce,said a press release issued here.

The adviser said the government of Pakistan acknowledged Germany's support in getting better market access for Pakistan Generalized Schmes of Prefences (GSP- Plus).

"Government of Pakistan has fully cooperated with EU Commission and timely shared information on steps being taken for good governance and sustainable development" he added.

The Adviser also invited German entrepreneurs to participate in the trade exhibitions as regular exchange of business delegations would help in exploring business opportunities in both the countries.

Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck , expressed satisfaction over bilateral trade and economic relations and agreed to enhance the level of existing bilateral relations.

He also informed the adviser that a delegation of German businessmen would visit Pakistan to explore more business opportunities.

