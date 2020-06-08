UrduPoint.com
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Those who oppose the Nord Stream gas pipeline project, set to bring Russian gas to the European countries, are trying to benefit the United States' interests and not Europe's, a member of the Bundestag parliamentary committee on foreign affairs, Anton Friesen, told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, UK lawmaker Daniel Kawczynski accused Berlin of betraying Europe over Germany's stance on the US sanctions against the gas pipeline project. Kawczynski said that Germany, as a NATO ally, should be committed to defending Europe against Moscow's influence.

"The Nord Stream 2 project is a step towards energy security in Europe. Russia supplies cheap good-quality gas, and the same is not true for the US, whose liquefied natural gas [LNG] is expensive and harmful to the environment.

Many who oppose Nord Stream 2 are actually lobbying for US interests, not Europe's," Friesen, a member of the Alternative for Germany party, said.

Earlier in June, US senators introduced a bill that would expand sanctions on the gas pipeline project to include all companies that provide certification, insurance and port facilities for Nord Stream 2. Soon afterward, the head of the parliamentary committee on energy, Klaus Ernst, told Sputnik that Germany may impose additional duties on gas imports from the US if the pressure continues.

Moscow believes that US behavior is nothing but an attempt to force Russia out of the European energy market to sell more LNG to the continent. Russian authorities have repeatedly stressed that Nord Stream 2 is a mutually beneficial and purely commercial project with competitive prices.

