UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Leasing Firm Grenke Launches Audit After Fraud Claims

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 05:16 PM

German leasing firm Grenke launches audit after fraud claims

German financial leasing firm Grenke on Monday said it would commission an independent audit to examine its franchise activities following accusations of fraud

Frankfurt am Main (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :German financial leasing firm Grenke on Monday said it would commission an independent audit to examine its franchise activities following accusations of fraud.

British investor Fraser Perring of Viceroy Research last week alleged accounting fraud at Grenke, saying its franchising operations were "designed to either hide fake cash or siphon off millions of Euros to undisclosed related parties, or both".

Grenke, which provides financing for small and mid-size companies, strongly rejected the 64-page report, while German regulator Bafin said it would launch a market manipulation probe into Grenke.

Shares in Grenke have lost nearly half their value on Frankfurt's MDax since the report by short-selling specialist Perring, who in 2016 sounded the alarm over the disgraced payments provider Wirecard.

The Baden-Baden based company said in a statement that it wanted an independent audit from an outside company to examine past acquisitions of franchises and their "advantageousness" for the Grenke group.

Grenke has also asked its usual auditor KPMG to separately conduct a "special audit" to rebut the fraud allegations.

Grenke said its expansion into new markets abroad has so far been carried out via franchise companies, in which the controlling interest was held by "various financial investors", such as CTP, a firm indirectly owned by Grenke founder Wolfgang Grenke.

After four to six years, the Grenke group would acquire the franchise.

Grenke said that it would now consider a shake-up of the franchise system, including by becoming a shareholder in a franchise company from day one and by possibly acquiring all of CTP's franchise shareholdings.

Wolfgang Grenke, who holds a stake of around eight percent in the company that bears his name, said he would temporarily step down from his role as deputy chairman of the supervisory board to avoid any conflict of interest.

Grenke employs more than 1,700 staff and operates in 33 countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

German Company Frankfurt 2016 Market All From Million

Recent Stories

ICC launches merchandise licensing partner tender ..

52 seconds ago

OneWeb Cuts by 2 Number of Planned Soyuz Launches ..

55 seconds ago

Dr. Zaheeruddin Mirani posted as Acting Vice Chanc ..

56 seconds ago

RT's Simonyan to Take Subscriber Questions in New ..

1 minute ago

Botswana's mass elephant deaths caused by bacteria ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council obtains ISO 9001, ISO 45001 a ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.