German Lower House To Adopt 1st Part Of Stimulus Package By June's End - Finance Minister

German Lower House to Adopt 1st Part of Stimulus Package by June's End - Finance Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The German lower house of parliament will have the first part of its economic stimulus package approved by the end of June, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

Earlier in the month, Berlin announced a $146 billion-stimulus program to jumpstart the economy, battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new package entails lowering of the value-added tax (VAT) for six months, freeing about $22.6 billion for the economy.

"The coronavirus pandemic has not been overcome yet, but we are ready to ensure new growth when necessary, and we are doing it not only for this country but for Europe as well because we know that our economy will not develop without a good situation in Europe," Scholz said during a press conference with Economic Affairs and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier.

He added that the package was expected be adopted by the lower house "until June 29, so that the lowering of the VAT could come into force on July 1, as planned."

Altmaier noted that approximately $28.2 billion would be channeled to prop up mid-size businesses and individual entrepreneurs. The first installments will be paid in early July.

Germany, as well as the rest of the world, has seen its economy undermined by the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, which has caused countries across the globe to adopt severe lockdown measures to halt the spread of the disease, at the cost of the economy.

