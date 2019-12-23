German Maritime Agency Authorizes Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Laying in Winter Months

(@imziishan)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency announced on Monday that it had authorized Nord Stream 2 pipeline laying in German waters in the winter months.

"The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency of Germany has approved laying the pipeline for completing the Nord Stream 2 on a 16.5-kilometer [102.5-mile] section in the winter months," the agency said in a statement, adding that a relevant request was submitted back on September 23.

The announcement came mere days after US Department of the Treasury said that sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 had entered into force and demanded stopping all construction activities. While Swiss company Allseas has suspended work on laying the pipeline, Berlin has rejected the sanctions. Moscow has pledged that the construction of the pipeline, which is expected to deliver nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Europe, will be completed anyway.