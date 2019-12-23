UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Maritime Agency Authorizes Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Laying In Winter Months

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 03:35 PM

German Maritime Agency Authorizes Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Laying in Winter Months

The German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency announced on Monday that it had authorized Nord Stream 2 pipeline laying in German waters in the winter months

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency announced on Monday that it had authorized Nord Stream 2 pipeline laying in German waters in the winter months.

"The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency of Germany has approved laying the pipeline for completing the Nord Stream 2 on a 16.5-kilometer [102.5-mile] section in the winter months," the agency said in a statement, adding that a relevant request was submitted back on September 23.

The announcement came mere days after US Department of the Treasury said that sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 had entered into force and demanded stopping all construction activities. While Swiss company Allseas has suspended work on laying the pipeline, Berlin has rejected the sanctions. Moscow has pledged that the construction of the pipeline, which is expected to deliver nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Europe, will be completed anyway.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe German Company Germany Berlin Nord September Gas All From

Recent Stories

The Government of Japan and the Government of Paki ..

41 seconds ago

CTD arrests several suspected persons involved in ..

42 seconds ago

Eight drug peddlers nabbed in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Naseem becomes youngest pacer to claim 5 wickets i ..

45 seconds ago

Mass deworming of 7 mln children to help reduce ma ..

47 seconds ago

Khoshoggi murder case: Five people sentenced to de ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.