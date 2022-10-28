UrduPoint.com

German Metal Industry Calls Strike For Saturday - Union

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 11:46 PM

German Metal Industry Calls Strike for Saturday - Union

German metalworkers' union IG Metall has called a nationwide strike for Saturday after a third round of negotiations over a wage hike failed to bring about a settlement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) German metalworkers' union IG Metall has called a nationwide strike for Saturday after a third round of negotiations over a wage hike failed to bring about a settlement.

The "warning strike" begins at 00:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Workers at more than 500 factories across the country will walk out of their jobs to demand a decent pay raise.

IG Metall demanded an 8% wage hike to offset rampant inflation, while employers offered a 3,000 euro ($3,000) bonus granted over the next 30 months. The new round of talks is scheduled for November 8.

