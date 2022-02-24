(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) After Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine, Germany will have to buy gas and coal from other countries, German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck said on Thursday.

"We will have to buy gas, as well as buy coal, in other countries in a larger volume because we cannot depend so much on a country that no longer respects international law," Habeck told the ARD broadcaster.