UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Oil Refinery Again Suspends Fuel Imports From Russia Over Poor Quality - Shell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:25 AM

German Oil Refinery Again Suspends Fuel Imports From Russia Over Poor Quality - Shell

An oil refinery in the northeastern German city of Schwedt has again suspended the imports of Russian fuel via the Druzhba pipeline over its poor quality, a representative of the Royal Dutch Shell company told the Handelsblatt newspaper on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) An oil refinery in the northeastern German city of Schwedt has again suspended the imports of Russian fuel via the Druzhba pipeline over its poor quality, a representative of the Royal Dutch Shell company told the Handelsblatt newspaper on Friday.

Oil refineries in eastern Germany resumed oil deliveries from Russia two weeks ago. The initial halt happened after the oil from Druzhba was found to be contaminated with chlorides.

"We are maintaining contact with the supplier and the pipeline's operators in order to clarify the causes [of the problem] and fix the issue," the Royal Dutch Shell representative said, adding that the new suspension was also linked to the high concentration of organic chlorides in the oil.

The plant continues to refine oil with the hydrocarbons it receives from the port of Rostock, the representative added.

The delivery of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline was halted in late April after it was discovered that the oil was contaminated with organic chlorides, which is damaging for oil refinery equipment. Transit has since been resumed.

An investigation into the incident was opened by Russia. According to preliminary results, the contaminated oil was poured into the pipeline by a group of individuals who had stolen around 1 million rubles ($15,600) worth of pure oil and wanted to cover up their crime.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Poor Russia German Company Oil Germany Rostock April From Million

Recent Stories

Second day of Malawi protests alleging election 'f ..

23 minutes ago

Cricket: World Cup table

23 minutes ago

At Least 30 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With I ..

3 minutes ago

IAEA to hold special meeting on Iran on 10 July

25 minutes ago

Pakistan v Bangladesh World Cup scoreboard

25 minutes ago

Alaska heat wave shatters temperature record in la ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.