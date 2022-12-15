German Parliament Adopts Price Ceiling on Gas, Heating, Electricity for Households, Firms

The German federal parliament, the Bundestag, on Thursday adopted legislation on a package of measures setting price limits on gas, heating and electricity for households and businesses in the country for whole 2023

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The German Federal parliament, the Bundestag, on Thursday adopted legislation on a package of measures setting price limits on gas, heating and electricity for households and businesses in the country for whole 2023.

A total of 370 lawmakers voted in favor of the legislation, another 256 opposed the move and 33 members of the Bundestag abstained from voting, the parliament said in a statement.

According to the legislation, price on gas and heating will be set at 12 euro cents ($0.14) and 9.5 euro cents per kilowatt-hour (KWh), respectively, whereas an average price on gas is currently 21 euro cents.

The German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action noted that a price ceiling would cover 80% of total annual energy consumption of each household or company.

The rest of it will be priced based on current contracts so as to create an incentive for consumers to use less energy.

The measure, if adopted by the Bundesrat, the country's federal council, and later signed into law, will come into effect in March 2023, but will cover consumption over the whole next year, including January and February as well.

German authorities have repeatedly said that introducing price cap on energy is vital for people across the country who have been suffering from inflation and high prices on gas, electricity and energy.