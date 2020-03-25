UrduPoint.com
German Parliament Approves $168Bln In Economy Support Measures

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 09:04 PM

The German parliament on Wednesday adopted a set of measures to support the economy worth 156 billion euros, or about $168 billion, amid the coronavirus pandemic

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The German parliament on Wednesday adopted a set of measures to support the economy worth 156 billion Euros, or about $168 billion, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The parliament session was aired live by the Phoenix broadcaster.

On Friday, representatives of the regional parliaments will have their say on the decision.

The set of measures includes initiatives to support families, self-employed and businesses.

