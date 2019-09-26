UrduPoint.com
German Prosecution Probes Deutsche Bank In Relation To Danske Bank Scandal - Reports

German prosecutors are probing multinational investment bank Deutsche Bank over its possible role in the money laundering scandal surrounding Denmark's Danske Bank, German media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) German prosecutors are probing multinational investment bank Deutsche Bank over its possible role in the money laundering scandal surrounding Denmark's Danske Bank, German media reported on Wednesday.

The prosecutors suspect Deutsche Bank of complicity in financial crimes as it supposedly failed to inform the authorities about money laundering cases it had uncovered in a timely manner, the Handelsblatt media outlet said.

Deutsche Bank is said to have informed the authorities about the suspected financial operations in January 2019 while the transactions worth 12.

5 million euros ($13.7 million) had been carried out in 2014-2018.

According to the n-tv broadcaster, the prosecutors have been searching the Deutsche Bank headquarters in Frankfurt since Tuesday.

The German bank's links to the money laundering scandal is also being investigated by the US Federal Reserve.

Estonian prosecutors opened its own investigation into Danske Bank's Estonian branch in July 2018 after financier Bill Browder, the chief executive of Hermitage Capital Management, over money laundering claims. The bank is also being probed in Denmark, France and the United Kingdom.

