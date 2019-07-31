UrduPoint.com
German Prosecutors Charge Former Audi Boss With Fraud Over 'dieselgate'

Umer Jamshaid 49 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 11:57 AM

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :German prosecutors said Wednesday they had charged former Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler with fraud over the Volkswagen subsidiary's role in the "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal.

"Professor Rupert Stadler and three other defendants... are accused of fraud, falsifying certifications and illegal advertising," the prosecutors said, linked to over 430,000 VW, Audi and Porsche cars fitted with "defeat devices" to fool regulators' emissions tests.

