Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 10:13 PM

German Recession Caused by Europe's Refusal to Stay Away From Ukraine Conflict - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) ﻿Germany could have avoided the current recession, which may develop into long-term economic stagnation, if European countries had adopted a neutral position toward the conflict in Ukraine, French economist and geopolitical expert Charles Gave told Sputnik.

On Thursday, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced that Germany's GDP had contracted for a second quarter in a row, which is a traditional precondition to declare a recession. The agency attributes this to a persisting increase in prices and a decrease in consumer spending.

"The recession that hits Germany now after two negative quarters of the GDP, could have been avoided if Europe had adopted a neutral policy about the Ukraine conflict, such as the policy adopted by Hungary. But American pressures were too strong. For Germany, the present recession is very probably the beginning of a long stagnation, if not a deep and long-lasting economic crisis," Gave said.

The expert thinks this is a confluence of several factors such as a high-paid and aging workforce specializing in old technologies, EU policies, including a shift from fuel to electric engines, the decision to shut down all nuclear power plants as well as the sanctions on Russia and the decision to stop using cheap Russian gas.

"The country has lost the economic advantage that (former Chancellor) Gerhard Schroeder had negotiated with Russia: unlimited cheap energy. Germany also took wrong decisions under the pressure of the Green party: the move to 'renewable energies', wind turbines and solar panels. These are intermittent sources that cannot be relied upon. The successive (former Chancellor Angela) Merkel governments lied to themselves, believing that Germany was soon going to have only renewable energy sources that do not emit CO2," Gave explained

