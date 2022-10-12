German Refineries Continue to Receive Oil Supplies Via Druzhba-1 Through Poland - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Oil supplies to Germany are guaranteed, with refineries in Schwedt and Leuna still receiving oil via the Druzhba-1 pipeline through Poland, the German economy ministry said on Wednesday.

"Currently, the reliability of supplies in Germany is guaranteed.

Now two oil refineries ” in Schwedt and Leuna ” continue to receive crude oil through the Druzhba-1 pipeline through Poland. These supplies have not been interrupted," the ministry said in a statement.

According to initial information from the Polish authorities, it is assumed that the damage was accidental and not caused due to sabotage, but fact-finding continues, the statement read.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and are in close contact with all stakeholders," the ministry added.