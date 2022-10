German Refineries Continue to Receive Oil Supplies Via Druzhba-1 Through Poland - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Oil supplies to Germany are guaranteed, with refineries in Schwedt and Leuna still receiving oil via the Druzhba-1 pipeline through Poland, the German economy ministry said on Wednesday.

"Currently, the reliability of supplies in Germany is guaranteed.

Now two oil refineries in Schwedt and Leuna continue to receive crude oil through the Druzhba-1 pipeline through Poland. These supplies have not been interrupted," the ministry said in a statement.

According to initial information from the Polish authorities, it is assumed that the damage was accidental and not caused due to sabotage, but fact-finding continues, the statement read.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and are in close contact with all stakeholders," the ministry added.