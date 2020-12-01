German Regulator Considers Request for Nord Stream 2 Pipe-Laying in January-April

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Germany's Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that its permit for laying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in German waters is valid through December, and the request for January-April is being considered.

"Operations have been approved for December.

To continue operations in January-April, it is necessary to finish the procedure of coordinating amendments [to the general permit]," BSH spokeswoman Merle Mansfeld said.

Mansfeld confirmed media reports saying that pipe-laying may be resumed on December 5. The BSH spokeswoman also noted that Akademik Cherskiy vessel was expected to lay the pipes.