German Regulator Refuses To Free Nord Stream 2 AG From Requirements Of EU Gas Directive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:58 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Germany's Federal Network Agency (BNA) said on Friday it rejected the Nord Stream 2 AG's application to liberate the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian natural gas to Europe from implementing the requirements of the renewed EU Gas Directive.
"On May 15, the seventh panel [of the BNA] rejected the Nord Stream 2 AG request to liberate the Nord Stream 2 portion running through Germany's sovereign waters from [Gas Directive] regulations," BNA said in a statement.