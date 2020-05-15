German Regulator Refuses to Free Nord Stream 2 AG From Requirements of EU Gas Directive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Germany's Federal Network Agency (BNA) said on Friday it rejected the Nord Stream 2 AG's application to liberate the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian natural gas to Europe from implementing the requirements of the renewed EU Gas Directive.

"On May 15, the seventh panel [of the BNA] rejected the Nord Stream 2 AG request to liberate the Nord Stream 2 portion running through Germany's sovereign waters from [Gas Directive] regulations," BNA said in a statement.