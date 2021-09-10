German Regulator Says Did Not Receive Documents for Both Strings of Nord Stream 2

The Stralsund Mining Authority has not yet received the necessary documents for both strings of Nord Stream 2 to issue a permit to receive gas, a spokesman of the authority told Sputnik on Friday

"The documents you named on both stings have not yet been provided," the spokesman said, adding that "a permit to receive gas can be issued only after the submission of documents."

Earlier in the day, Russia's Gazprom said that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been completed.