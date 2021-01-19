UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Regulator Says Eco Groups Should Justify Demand To Stop Work On Nord Stream 2

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 01:10 AM

German Regulator Says Eco Groups Should Justify Demand to Stop Work on Nord Stream 2

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Germany's Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) told Sputnik that it expects explanations from two environmental groups that have filed complaints to halt the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Earlier on Monday, the NDR broadcaster reported that eco groups Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) and NABU have challenged the BSH decision to extend the permit for Nord Stream 2 pipelay work. BSH confirmed receiving the complaints and temporarily revoked its permission, coming just days after the regulator green-lighted an extension of the work on the pipeline until the end of May.

"The protest needs to be justified, then BSH will make a decision ” either rejecting the protest or accepting it.

But we need time to study this," the regulator said, noting that "it is impossible to say" how long it will take to review the complaints.

The agency added that it did "not want to speculate" on what consequences the procedure might have for the duration of the pipelay work.

The work to complete Nord Stream 2 resumed in December after a one-year hiatus triggered by a threat of US sanctions, which forced Swiss pipelay company Allseas to exit the project. The twin pipeline will carry up to 1.942 trillion cubic feet of Russian gas per year to Germany via the Baltic Sea.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Protest Russia Company Germany Nord May December Gas From

Recent Stories

Four Dubai government agencies to provide incentiv ..

1 hour ago

UAE&#039;s export markets grow to 230 by end of Se ..

1 hour ago

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral ties with Ministe ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves results of Dubai Cust ..

2 hours ago

W25 Fujairah International Womenâ€™s Tennis Tourna ..

2 hours ago

Top Russian, Armenian Diplomats Discuss Implementa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.