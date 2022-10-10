UrduPoint.com

German Regulator Says Gas Storage Facilities 94.07% Full

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2022 | 08:31 PM

German Regulator Says Gas Storage Facilities 94.07% Full

Gas storage facilities in Germany are filled to over 94%, and the gas filling continues, German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Gas storage facilities in Germany are filled to over 94%, and the gas filling continues, German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) said on Monday.

"Gas continues to be injected into storage. The total storage level in Germany is 94.07%," Bundesnetzagentur said in a status report, noting that the level at the largest gas storage facility in Germany, located in Rehden, reached 81.71%.

Currently, gas supplies to Germany are stable, the agency said, adding that the regulator is monitoring the situation and is in close contact with network operators.

The regulator also said that wholesale prices continue to fluctuate significantly, but remain "at very high levels.

" The agency called on companies and private consumers to prepare for a significant increase in gas prices and stressed the importance of economical gas consumption.

On September 28, Bundesnetzagentur said that the recent explosions on Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, declared by Russia acts of terrorism, did not have a significant impact on gas imports to Germany, as no gas had been supplied through Nord Stream 1 pipeline since early September, while Nord Stream 2 had never even started operations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Nord September Gas

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

7 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.