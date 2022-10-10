German Regulator Says Gas Storage Facilities 94.07% Full

Gas storage facilities in Germany are filled to over 94%, and the gas filling continues, German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Gas storage facilities in Germany are filled to over 94%, and the gas filling continues, German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) said on Monday.

"Gas continues to be injected into storage. The total storage level in Germany is 94.07%," Bundesnetzagentur said in a status report, noting that the level at the largest gas storage facility in Germany, located in Rehden, reached 81.71%.

Currently, gas supplies to Germany are stable, the agency said, adding that the regulator is monitoring the situation and is in close contact with network operators.

The regulator also said that wholesale prices continue to fluctuate significantly, but remain "at very high levels.

" The agency called on companies and private consumers to prepare for a significant increase in gas prices and stressed the importance of economical gas consumption.

On September 28, Bundesnetzagentur said that the recent explosions on Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, declared by Russia acts of terrorism, did not have a significant impact on gas imports to Germany, as no gas had been supplied through Nord Stream 1 pipeline since early September, while Nord Stream 2 had never even started operations.