German Regulator Says Gas Storage Facilities 99.54% Full

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 10:04 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Gas storage facilities in Germany are filled to over 99%, and the gas filling continues, German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) said on Monday.

"Gas continues to be injected into storage. The total storage level in Germany is 99.54%. The storage level at the Rehden facility (largest gas storage facility in Germany) is 93.75%," Bundesnetzagentur said in a status report.

Currently, gas supplies to Germany are stable, the agency said, adding that the regulator is monitoring the situation and is in close contact with network operators.

The regulator also said that wholesale prices continue to fluctuate significantly and called on companies and private consumers to prepare for a significant increase in gas prices and stressed the importance of economical gas consumption.

On September 28, Bundesnetzagentur said that the recent explosions at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, declared to be acts of terrorism by Russia, did not have a significant impact on gas imports to Germany, as no gas had been supplied through Nord Stream 1 pipeline since early September, while Nord Stream 2 had never even started operations.

