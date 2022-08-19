UrduPoint.com

German Regulator Says Gas Storage Sites 78.2% Full

August 19, 2022

German Regulator Says Gas Storage Sites 78.2% Full

Germany's Federal Network Agency estimates national gas storage levels at 78.2% as the country looks to fill storage facilities up to 85% by October and 95% by November

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Germany's Federal Network Agency estimates national gas storage levels at 78.2% as the country looks to fill storage facilities up to 85% by October and 95% by November.

"The total storage level in Germany stands at 78.2%. The storage facility in Rehden is 58.04% full," Bundesnetzagentur said in a situation report published Friday.

Germany raised the threat level to "alarm stage" under its gas emergency plan in June in response to sky-high gas prices. The regulator said the situation remains "tense" and can deteriorate even further.

"Enterprises and private consumers should brace for a sharp rise in gas prices," it warned.

Russia's Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline is operating at 20% of its capacity, driving wholesale gas prices in Germany to record highs. The German government will impose a gas levy on consumers starting October 1 to offset soaring import prices for local gas suppliers.

