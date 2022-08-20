(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) The German regulatory office for energy, the Federal Network Agency, has taken note of the decision of Russian energy giant Gazprom to halt gas transportation via the Nord Stream pipeline for several days due to maintenance and technical work, Klaus Muller, the head of the agency, said.

On Friday, Gazprom said that transportation via the Nord Stream pipeline would be suspended for three days, from August 31 to September 2, due to scheduled maintenance of the only working gas compressor unit at the Portovaya compressor station.

"We have taken note of Gazprom's notification of carrying out maintenance from August 31 to September 2. The Federal Network Agency is monitoring the situation in close cooperation with the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.

Currently gas transportation via Nord Stream 1 has not changed and is standing at 20%," Muller wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which is the main gas supply route to Europe, has been operating at only 20% of its capacity since mid-June. Russia's Gazprom has explained the reduction by delays in the operation of Germany's Siemens corporation, which has failed to return gas compressor units from a Canadian plant after their repair due to Ottawa's sanctions against Moscow.

The supply of the Nord Stream turbine to Germany after its repair does not meet conditions of the contract. According to the Russian embassy in Berlin, Moscow needs confirmation that this and other turbines, which require maintenance, will not fall under Western sanctions.