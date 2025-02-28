German Retail Sales Recover, But Weaker Than Expected
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Germany's retail sales in January rose 0.2% from the previous month, falling short of market expectations, according to data released on Friday.
The figure marked a rebound from an upwardly revised 0.
9% decline in December, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said.
Market analysts had projected a 0.4% increase in real (price-adjusted) retail turnover for January.
Food sales gained 1.5% month-on-month, while non-food retail sales edged down 0.2%.
On an annual basis, retail sales grew 2.9% in January, following a 2% rise in December, according to Destatis data.
Recent Stories
Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright future, says Nahyan bin Mubarak
Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team
UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on advancing joint action, buildi ..
Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s crea ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025
UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal
Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 partnership agreements
UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Pakistan
Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem
More Stories From Business
-
German retail sales recover, but weaker than expected6 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 20255 hours ago
-
NTC, PYMA join forces to boost Textile exports14 hours ago
-
Telefonica to launch strategic review after posting loss14 hours ago
-
European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU with tariffs14 hours ago
-
SITECH CEO Summit held in Karachi14 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.93 billion14 hours ago
-
Malaysian envoy, ICCI chief keen to enhance bilateral trade14 hours ago
-
MUFAP delegation meets Finance Minister, discuss mutual fund industry growth14 hours ago