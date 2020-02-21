UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German-Russian Trade Down 7% Year-on-Year To $62.6Bln In 2019 - Lobby

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 07:07 PM

German-Russian Trade Down 7% Year-on-Year to $62.6Bln in 2019 - Lobby

Trade between Germany and Russia fell by almost 7 percent year-on-year to 58 billion euros ($62.6 billion) in 2019, the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations (OAOEV) said in a press release on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Trade between Germany and Russia fell by almost 7 percent year-on-year to 58 billion Euros ($62.6 billion) in 2019, the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations (OAOEV) said in a press release on Friday.

According to the committee, German exports to Russia grew by 2.6 percent to 26.

5 billion euros, while German imports from Russia were down 13.2 percent to 31.2 billion euros.

"Despite a bright spot in exports, we still cannot get anywhere near the potential of economic cooperation between Germany and Russia. We need to relax politically and overcome sanctions," OAOEV chief Oliver Hermes said.

Hermes explained that the fall of German imports from Russia was due to disruptions of the Druzhba pipeline oil supplies and lower energy prices.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Russia German Oil Germany 2019 From Billion

Recent Stories

PITB-IT&HED-YASAT join hands to open 40 New e-Rozg ..

14 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif is not well, suffering from heart and ..

27 minutes ago

Karachi Kings set target of 202 for Peshawar Zalmi

36 minutes ago

FATF has given more time to Pakistan to implement ..

54 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi allocates monthly rewards for med ..

55 minutes ago

Ukrainian Police Release Most of Protesters Detain ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.