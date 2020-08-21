German-Russian Trade Lowers by 24% to $26Bln in Q1-2 Year-on-Year - Business Lobby

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The German-Russian trade lowered by 24 percent to 22.2 billion Euros ($26 billion) in the first six months of the year compared to the same period in 2019, the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations said Friday.

According to the chart provided by the organization, Russia was not one of Germany's top three trade partners in the first six month of the year. Instead, the top three were Poland, the Czech republic, and Hungary.

The association believes that the trade dipping was caused by the coronavirus pandemic and lower prices on energy sources.