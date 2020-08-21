UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German-Russian Trade Lowers By 24% To $26Bln In Q1-2 Year-on-Year - Business Lobby

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 01:30 PM

German-Russian Trade Lowers by 24% to $26Bln in Q1-2 Year-on-Year - Business Lobby

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The German-Russian trade lowered by 24 percent to 22.2 billion Euros ($26 billion) in the first six months of the year compared to the same period in 2019, the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations said Friday.

According to the chart provided by the organization, Russia was not one of Germany's top three trade partners in the first six month of the year. Instead, the top three were Poland, the Czech republic, and Hungary.

The association believes that the trade dipping was caused by the coronavirus pandemic and lower prices on energy sources.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Same Poland Hungary 2019 Top Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FM expresses Pakistan's unwavering commitment to f ..

8 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 21, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

No rift in Pak-Saudi ties as strong economic, poli ..

14 hours ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

14 hours ago

Transport dept takes multiple steps to provide mod ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.